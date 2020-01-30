International students from Wuhan attend St. Mary’s

MEDFORD, Ore. — St. Mary’s School has an international boarding program and currently house students from 9 other countries.
Two of their current students are from Wuhan, the epicenter of the corona-virus.
The corona-virus has spread widely in mainland China, with over 6,000 cases.
The school’s principal, Jim Meyer, says the students from Wuhan are in perfect health.
“When news broke about this, they’d already been back for the 14 days necessary to be clear and free of this [corona-virus],” said Meyer.
As far as Meyer knows, neither student has family or friends back home in Wuhan who are sick.
Meyer says communication is difficult with the 8,000 mile distance.
Symptoms for the corona-virus are similar to those from a common cold.
If you have any concerns, you can call Jackson County Health and Human Services.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.