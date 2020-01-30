Drug team meth busts in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Drug teams in Klamath County have kept more than 12 pounds of meth from hitting the street this week.
Members of the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, or BINET, seized 8 pounds of meth on Saturday, and 4 pounds of meth on Monday.
“When they make a significant arrest like this, it does put a dent in the flow of drugs into town,” said Klamath Falls Police Chief Dave Henslee. “And that helps us out.”
In 2019, BINET seized 76 pounds of methamphetamine and made 97 arrests.
Chief Henslee said it all boils down to basic detective work. “They use informants,” he explained, “they use intel that they gather from the streets, surveillance operations, they’re just out working the streets.”
Henslee said most of the meth comes into Klamath County on Highway 97. “Nowadays, the methamphetamine that’s coming into Klamath Falls is coming out of superlabs in Mexico.”
The drug dealers tend to be well-armed.
“There’s much more danger involved with working on a drug team than with working patrol,” Henslee said. Though he added “The difference is, that those detectives who serve on BINET know what they’re getting into, and they have time to plan operations, so they get to mitigate a lot of that danger. Patrol officers, they don’t know who they’re contacting.”
Henslee said the war on drugs is a difficult battle to win. “As soon as we arrest somebody for moving a significant amount of methamphetamine into a community, somebody else will step up and take their place.”
Despite the challenges, Chief Henslee said more drug arrests are likely. “I anticipate several more in the future.”
The BINET team is composed of detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police, and even an analyst from the Oregon National Guard.
The team works closely with Homeland Security, the US Drug Enforcement Agency, and agencies in neighboring counties.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.