It’s been a busy week for MPD

MEDFORD, Ore.- It’s been a busy week for Medford’s Police Department.

MPD is still investigating one unsolved shooting this week after making progress in two other shootings, one at Buffalo Wild Wings on December 2nd and another at the Grandview Apartments on December 5th.

Before 6:00 am on the morning of December 3rd, first responders arrived at the Charles Point Apartments in South Medford to find two gunshot victims. One died on scene while the other died later at the hospital. The suspect was never located.

MPD says with back-to-back investigations like this, the work increases exponentially.

“It looks like a lot of hard work, it looks like a lot of hours, it looks like people not sleeping and working through the night and pulling in other resources,” MPD’s Lieutenant Geoff Kirkpatrick told NBC5.

They say they’re currently working with other agencies, but that the manpower is stretched thin.

Medford PD couldn’t give NBC5 any new information on the unsolved Charles Point case, but says it will update us when it can.

