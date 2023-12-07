Person of interest in Grandview Apartments Shooting arrested

Posted by Lauren Pretto December 6, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore.- A person of interest in the Grandview Apartments shooting on December 5th has been arrested by Medford Police.

MPD and other agencies pursued a suspect late this afternoon in the Gold Hill area on Highway 99.

Lieutenant Geoff Kirkpatrick says the person of interest in the Grandview shooting was arrested and is being interviewed by detectives.

At this time, no further information is available, but MPD assures us an update will soon follow.

Lauren Pretto
