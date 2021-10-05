J & J clinic offered to meet Oct. 18th vaccine mandate deadline

MEDFORD, Ore. —The looming vaccine mandate goes into effect for health care workers and teachers on October 18th. Those looking to meet the deadline, at this point, will need to get a Johnson and Johnson vaccine since it’s just one shot.
Monday, Valley Immediate Care offered J&J vaccines, to get more people vaccinated in time. It says the vaccines are accessible to everyone who wants one.
“It’s that deadline, its that deadline and as much easy access as possible, will maybe influence some people to get the vaccine,” said Valley Immediate Care CEO, Brent Kell.
If you missed the vaccines Monday, you can get one at its urgent care location in Grants Pass Tuesday and Thursday, or at the Medford Occupational Health Office Wednesday and Friday.
