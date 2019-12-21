Jackson Co. Commissioners still steps away from jail vote

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Medford City County voted on the new jail proposal Thursday night, now it’s now up to Jackson County Commissioners to send it to the ballot.
Friday commissioners told NBC5 News they plan to hold two public hearings in February to hear directly from the public before making a decision. If commissioners approve it, then voters will see the proposal on their May ballot.
The cost of the jail has gone up since it was first considered by cities this spring because construction costs keep increasing.
Without Talent joining in, NBC5 News was told the new jail would be about 87 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. For a $300,000 home, that’s roughly $260 a year.
