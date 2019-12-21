The most chaotic weekend of travel is beginning at Medford International Airport

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also the busiest.
The Medford International Airport is experiencing one of it’s most chaotic weekends for travel.
The airport says travel is steadily increasing and will continue to do so throughout the weekend.
If you’d like to avoid long lines and guarantee you’re on time, the Medford Airport has some tips for you.
“A few things to keep in mind is to get to the airport early, because with the growth Medford has experienced, things tend to get a little slower, lines get a little longer,” said deputy of security, Debbie Smith.
Smith also recommends that passengers have back-up transportation ready, if unpredictable weather hits.
