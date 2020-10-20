Jackson Co. completes day one of greenway reseed project

It said it was able to seed all burnt areas from central point to us cellular park and the north end of the Almeda Fire in Phoenix.
“This is the first step in the long road of recovery for the greenway,” said Jackson County Emergency management’s Steve Lambert.
The county says the project altogether will cost around $100,000, for the helicopter and seeding.
Lambert said, “This is just one tool of many tools were using to address erosion control and mitigation on the greenway this winter.”
The county is working with ODOT, the Rogue Valley Council of Governments, the EPA and FEMA on the project.
ODOT scientists said, reseeding a burnt area like this one takes a more sophisticated approach.
“Our efforts right now are keeping dirt where dirt’s supposed to be and stabilizing the soil,” says Lambert.
Paul Benton, wetland scientist said, “There’s a lot of trees, uneven ground, debris left behind by the fire, glass jars, old cars.”
ODOT says the seeding was chosen carefully and is a perfect fit for the task at hand.
Benton continued, “We chose a seed mix that had several components in it and when we get our next substantial rain, they should be ready to start growing and our hope is that these grasses and flowers will grow through the winter and provide some soil stability.”
