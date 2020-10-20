How to check and see if your ballot has been counted

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’re wondering whether or not your vote has been counted, there is a way that you can check.
Jackson County Clerk, Chris Walker, says as ballots come into the elections office they are run through a machine that identifies the voter’s signature. Once the signature is verified, then voters can check to see if their ballot has been accepted.
“Once that process happens, and it goes through signature verification, then we have an updated status on that, that we actually push to the voter registration and that’s when you’ll be able to see your ballot is in that accepted status,” said Walker.
Walker says it takes a couple days to process everyone’s ballot.
If you want to check the status of your ballot, visit oregonvotes.gov/my vote.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.