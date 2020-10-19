Republican lawmakers sue Gov. Brown over Covid-19 mandates

OREGON — A group of Republican lawmakers are suing Oregon Governor Kate Brown for her response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The group alleges the governor violated the state constitution with her executive orders.
The lawsuit was brought by Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls, Representative E. Werner Reschke of Klamath Falls, Representative Mike Nearman of Independence, along with Washington County businessman, Neil Ruggles.
The group says the governor abused her authority by putting restrictions on businesses and issuing stay at home orders.
“We’re wondering how is it that the governor has the ability to universally change all these things that people my age and younger have known for all their lives,” said Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
In May, several churches sued Governor Brown over Covid-19 social distancing orders saying it violated their religious freedoms.
A Baker County Circuit Court judge sided with the churches.
Governor Brown appealed the decision to the state supreme court, which upheld the governor’s mandates.
NBC5 News reached out to the governor’s office Monday for comment, but did not hear back.
