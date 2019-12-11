Jackson Co. Court to get 10th judge and remodel

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Jackson County Circuit Court is making room for a 10th judge.
The courthouse in downtown Medford is set to undergo over $1 million in renovations to add a new courtroom. Judge Tim Gerking said with some of the most criminal cases in the state, Jackson County is in need of another judge to help cases progress. “We are extremely busy,” Gerking said, “and we were very fortunate that the legislator authorized a judge position for Jackson County.”
Judge Gerking said the interview process has already started and the new judge should be announced in late January, construction is expected to be completed by July.
