Jackson Co. gets approval for FEMA housing assistance aid

JACKSON CO., Ore. – Due to the number of homes Jackson Co. lost in the Almeda Fire, FEMA has officially approved housing assistance for affected residents.
This is only the beginning of what may be a lengthy process, that includes possibly bringing in RVs and trailers within the community. Officials don’t know when the vehicles will get to the Rogue Valley or how many there’ll be.
State Rep. Pam Marsh says she wants a solution before colder temperatures arrive.
“They [FEMA] look to see what housing looks like here. They made the assessment, that I know all of us would agree with, that number one, there’s very little housing here. Number two it can’t be accessed even with the 200% of the payment that they would normally make. We just don’t have housing,” said State Rep. Marsh.
Click HERE to see if you’re eligible for FEMA Assitance.
