New LED street light bulbs in Grants Pass

GRASS PASS, Ore., – Grants Pass is converting existing public street lights to new energy efficient LED bulbs.
The city manager said the change will reduce the city’s energy and maintenance costs. He said each bulb lasts four times as long as the ones they currently have. The city expects to save more than $100,000 a year with the move.
The entire change is expected to cost $500,000.
