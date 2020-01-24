Jackson Co. libraries renting out more than just books

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — When people think of the library, they often think of books. But a different kind of library, The Library of Things, is picking up traction across Jackson County.
The Library of Things started a couple years ago. In the beginning, library card holders were able to rent out ukuleles and even wifi hot spots. With increased popularity, other items were added, including sewing machines, giant connect four and much more. Now it has over one hundred items to rent.
“The hot spots have been on our top circulating items for all library materials ever since they’ve been released,” Ashley Johnson, Jackson County Library Services, said.
Items can be rented for up to three weeks, except the wifi hot spots, which max out at 2 weeks. Starting February 1, the library is rolling out a new software that allows people to reserve an item for a specific date rather than wait in the queue.
All Jackson County library card holders can check out the items, but only 11 of the 15 branches have items on their shelves.
