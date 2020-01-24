Home
Man and woman charged with giving marijuana to kids

TALENT, Ore. — A Talent man and woman are accused of giving marijuana to two 13-year-old children.

According to court records, Lindsey Monda smoked marijuana with her twin daughters in late December.

She also allegedly sent a text message to a friend saying “getting blasted with the twins and teaching em how to smoke a bong.”

The man, Jason Dunn, is accused of providing smoking devices and showing the kids how to use them.

Monda and Dunn have each been charged with unlawful delivery of marijuana to a person under 21 and administering marijuana to a person under 18, both are felonies.

