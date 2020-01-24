Migrants clash with officers at Mexico-Guatemala border

CHIAPAS, Mexico (NBC) – Members of Mexico’s military police pushed against an advancing group of Central American migrants Thursday as a new wave of people crossing its southern border with Guatemala tests the Mexican government’s resolve to stem the movement of people north towards the U.S.
Officers armed with shields scuffling with a group of angry migrants, forcibly detaining some.
Women and children make up a significant portion of this migrant group, escaping poverty back home for jobs in the U.S.
As tensions spilled over, one migrant collapsed under the strong sun.
Most of these migrants simply want to cross Mexico. However, President Donald Trump has put pressure on the Mexican government to adopt more restrictive measures to reduce the migrant flows.
The current group of migrants is the largest surge of people to test Mexico since the election of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador,
Some Central American governments, made various agreements with Trump to reduce pressure on the U.S. southern border.
Trump has threatened to punish Mexico and Central American nations economically if they fail to address the migrant flows.