Jackson Co. looking to make its Assessor position appointed on Nov. ballot

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Jackson County voters will decide if the county’s tax assessor position, should continue to be an elected position, or be filled by the county, next month. In a work-study session in June, county commissioners put the decision to voters.

This comes after county officials accused tax assessor David Arrasmith of costing the county nearly half a million dollars in tax money, after the Almeda Fire.

His office is accused of failing to correct the errors. Arrasmith apologized and took responsibility.

As a result, county commissioners are trying to increase oversight on the position. A measure on the November ballot would amend the county charter, to make the county assessor an appointed position.

“I do believe that when you do more professional vetting and you do make more stringent qualifications, you may end up with a better more qualified assessor and this isn’t an indictment of one specific person but that just stands to reason,” said Commissioner Dyer.

Commissioner Dyer says if voters choose to have the county fill the position, it can’t be done until January 2025.

Arrasmith was just elected last November, so that’s when his term in office expires.

