SOU hosts open forum for 3rd presidential candidate Dr. Curtis Bridgeman

ASHLAND, Ore. —Southern Oregon University, had its 3rd finalist for its open presidential position, on campus Thursday.

The third finalist is Dr. Curtis Bridgeman. He’s is visiting SOU’s Ashland and Medford campuses, Thursday and Friday.

Dr. Bridgeman is the Roderick and Carol Wendt Professor of Business Law, at the Willamette University College of Law in Salem, where he has taught since 2013.

The community had an opportunity to meet and ask questions of Bridgeman, during an open forum Thursday afternoon. He said he’s excited to help SOU be a leader in the changing landscape of higher education.

“Being in the community more so it’s not an abstract debate that we’re having about the value of education, but it’s about the experience with the person,” said Dr. Bridgeman.

SOU says its final two presidential candidates, will visit the school next week.

