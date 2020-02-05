Jackson Co. mobile voting pilot program proves successful

Currently the state of Oregon votes by mail, but that could all change in the future. Jackson County was one of just two counties in the state that tested out mobile voting for this past fall’s special election. It was the first time the county had ever used that type of voting technology.
Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker says roughly 200 people were invited to test the app, including active duty military and residents living abroad. Participants voted through a mobile app on their smart phones. Walker says the pilot program received positive feedback.
“If the U.S. does drop out of the universal postal union, there is no guarantee that those ballots will get to our military and overseas voters, let alone getting them to return them back to us,” Walker said.
Walker says the county is cautious with voting security, but recognizes the need for accessibility. With the successful trial run, she says this is just the first step toward the future of voting. The hope is that the general public will eventually be able to cast their vote the same way.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.