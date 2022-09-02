Jackson Co. Recovery Network set to get $17M in funding

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —A new collaboration of community partners in Jackson County, is set to get millions in state funding.

The Jackson County Recovery Network works to increase access to low-barrier substance use disorder services.

It’s made up of 18 different community organizations like Addictions Recovery Center, Max’s Mission, and OnTrack Rogue Valley.

Earlier this week, Measure 110’s Oversight and Accountability Council, approved the collaboration.

Now, $17.5 million in funding will go to supportive employment, peer support mentoring, and low-barrier substance use treatment.

“We have a lot of wonderful resources in our community and this is just a new opportunity for us to all work together so that for any person who needs the services, there is no wrong door,” said

Moving forward, the OHA will work with the organizations to finalize a contract for the funding.

The Recovery Network will offer its services at the Medford Navigation Center, which is set to open this month.