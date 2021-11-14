Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office identify man killed in fatal crash on Crater Lake Ave.

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash between a car and a bicyclist that happened Friday evening.

It says it happened on the 6000 block of Crater Lake Avenue just after 5 pm.

EMS attempted lifesaving measures on the pedestrian but were unsuccessful in saving his life. The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Ronald Shane Lowe of Medford.

The sheriff’s office says the crash reconstruction ‘STAR team’ is still investigating the crash and no charges are being filed at this time.

It wants to remind drivers to exercise caution when driving, as the days are getting darker, earlier.

“Some bicycles they might or might not have lighting, proper lighting, so be really weary when driving and going around on these back dark roads,” said Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Lewis.

Crater Lake Avenue was closed between the 5700 blocks to the 6100 blocks while crews actively investigated.

The sheriff’s office has no other information at this time and says the case is being handled by the district attorney’s office.