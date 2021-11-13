Deadly crash in Central Point under investigation

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —A deadly crash in Central Point is under investigation. Police say a person is dead Friday, after a crash between a car and bike.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on the 6000-block of Crater Lake Avenue around 5:10 Friday evening. We’re told EMS attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

The agency says the STAR Team is investigating the crash. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Crater Lake Avenue was closed between the 5700 to 6100 block, while crews investigated.