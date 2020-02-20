Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office recognized for DUII enforcement

JACKSON CO., Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received special recognition by ‘Mothers Against Drunk Driving,’ otherwise known as M.A.D.D.
The sheriff’s office was awarded a certificate of appreciation for their work getting drunk drivers off the road. Three deputies also received praise for their individual contribution.
“There are people out there fighting against this. That there are people out there that are trying to educate and reduce the risk for other families driving on the road,” Kate Duke, program specialist for M.A.D.D., said.
Between 2012 and 2017 there was an average of about 200 deaths per year related to impaired driving in Oregon, according to M.A.D.D.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.