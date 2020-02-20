Home
OR House Republicans no-shows at Tues. session

OR House Republicans no-shows at Tues. session

Local News Politics Top Stories , , , ,

SALEM, Ore. — A majority of house republicans did not show up to last night’s session.

The boycott denied democrats the two-thirds quorum needed to conduct business. House republicans said on twitter that they didn’t show up in order to, “Slow down the pace of session and allow time to fully vet legislation.”

“The decision last night to not participate really set us back,” Rep. Pam Walsh, democrat, said.

Republicans say they plan to be there for the rest of the week, but democrats say they don’t know what to expect.

“Every moment that is missed due to a walk off is time we can’t spend doing the work for Oregonians,” Rep. Walsh said.

Republican Rep. Kim Wallan was unable for an interview, but in a statement said, “Not attending the extra night session helped set a pace that allows legislators and Oregonians the chance to properly engage in the legislative process.”

This is a short legislative session and lawmakers only have a matter of weeks before the session ends.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »