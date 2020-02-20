Talent restaurant floods, closed temporarily

TALENT, Ore.– A family-owned restaurant in Talent has been forced to temporarily close its doors after the entire place was flooded.
According to the owners of Arbor House, the flooding was caused by an issue with pipes in one of the toilets. The restaurant is closed on Sundays and Mondays and it wasn’t until Tuesday morning they realized what happened.
“I came in [Tuesday] morning to get my shop list and such and there was a lake,” said Leah Calhoun, owner. “I mean two inches of water throughout the whole restaurant. Clean water at least but still it had probably been running close to 24 hours I bet.”
The owner’s expect the restaurant to be closed for the next month. They’re still evaluating all of the damage but say they do have insurance.
Calhoun says they are keeping a positive outlook and are grateful for the support of their customers.
