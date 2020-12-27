Home
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Prospect girl

PROSPECT, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team is searching the Prospect area for a missing girl.

Police say Dystanie Lynn Rome-Elliott was last seen on Flounce Rock Road at 12:30 am.

She is described as being 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office says she was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt or black turtle neck, with red yoga pants and a hoodie.

If you see Dystanie, please contact 911 dispatch or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

