Town in northern California hosts successful Christmas lighting contest

MCKINLEYVILLE, Ca. — A town in northern California just announced its winners for its annual ‘Christmas Lighting Contest.’

The free-to-enter contest is held in Mckinleyville.

The contest featured multiple categories for residents to participate in such as: best light show, best inflatables, best decorated and best door decor.

All prizes for the contest were donated by the community and local businesses, totaling around $4,200 dollars!

The event organizer says 81 people participated this year.

