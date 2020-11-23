Jackson County Animal Services warns of toxic holiday plants

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — As the holidays approach and festive plants are used for decor, Jackson County Animal Services wants to remind pet owners that certain plants are toxic for your animals.
Jackson County Animal Services says mistletoe, holly, Christmas cactuses and Christmas trees and more, are poisonous for cats and dogs.
It recommends you take your pet to an emergency animal hospital right away if it gets into those plants.
Jackson County Animal Services says you can also call a 24 hour animal poison hotline for help.
