Jackson County commissioners confident in plan to re-open this week

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — With some Jackson County businesses potentially able to re-open their doors as early as Friday, May 15 as part of phase one in the state’s re-opening… county commissioners are confident.
Commissioner, Rick Dyer, says the good news is an email from Governor Brown’s office which says the county’s application plan is sufficient, meaning the plan checks all of the boxes required.
Now, the Oregon Health Authority needs to analyze, evaluate and approve it.
“It’s absolutely vital to open as soon as we possibly can and then move through each phase as quickly as we possibly can so we can to get more sectors of our economy open again and more people out living their lives,” Dyer said.
Dyer says the county would love to open for business as soon as they receive confirmation, which could be tomorrow or Tuesday.
The governor has said the soonest businesses can open is Friday.