Medford biz slams Governor Brown

MEDFORD, Ore. — A lot of businesses are itching for the governor to give them the go ahead with one Medford business even putting Governor Brown’s name in lights!
American Mercantile is a furniture and home decor store on Court Street near the Rogue Valley Mall.
It has a flashing sign up saying “Kate Brown hates Medford.”
This is the full statement we received from the business owners:
“I would like to say that we find it incredibly sad that she has failed and neglected the people of Southern Oregon. Under her leadership or maybe better phrased, lack of leadership, thousands of local workers have been unable to work for the last seven weeks as they ‘did their part’ and stayed home. Many of them are yet to see any compensation from the employment department. These people were counting on her to help them through this. Kate has failed them and (has) yet to fix the problem.
Our county was short changed by Kate Brown on its fair share of the stimulus during a time of crisis. Brown also abused the powers of her office using executive order to put in place taxes that crush local business.
That being said, the only reason for her behavior is she simply doesn’t care for the people of Southern Oregon or she is too incompetent to do the job that Portland liberals elected her to do.”