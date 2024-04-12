Jackson County Commissioners support cities against infrastructure vetoes

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is urging Governor Tina Kotek to reconsider her potential infrastructure vetoes for three cities in Southern Oregon.

Earlier this week, the governor announced she was considering vetoing $4 million in budget allocations for various water and sewer projects across Butte Falls, Shady Cove, and Gold Hill. The cities have until Friday to clarify how each project would support housing development.

On Thursday, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a motion to sign a letter of support for all three cities, urging the governor to reconsider the vetoes. Commissioner Colleen Roberts says pulling funding for these projects would actually make it more difficult to increase housing.

“We support them in building their infrastructure, supporting what they have, building for the future. So, our letter is just a matter of support for that,” Commissioner Roberts says.

Governor Kotek is expected to announce her final decision by April 17.

