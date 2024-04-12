Medford Alba Sister City Association is Pear Blossom Parade’s Grand Marshal

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Alba Sister City Association announced it will be this year’s Pear Blossom Parade Grand Marshal.

Medford and the Italian town of Alba became sister cities back in 1960 as part of the “People to People” program.

At the parade Saturday, the Grand Marshal float will highlight the connections between the two cities, featuring wine, pears, and even an Italian car.

Medford Alba Sister City Association president Robin Snider says everyone is excited to showcase the strong relationship between the two cities.

“We had the pears, they had the wine and the grapes and the vineyards and now, we both have a strong vineyard community and wine community,” Snider said. “But the key is establishing long lasting friendships.”

A small group from Alba will also join in on the parade, including Pino Dutto, the first ambassador to Medford from 1962.

After the parade, the visitors will head to a private reception at the Holly Theater.

