Jackson County Continuum of Care awarded funding by the state

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Continuum of Care is able to keep more of the homeless warm this season after an award from the state.

Jackson County has been awarded $150,000 to help keep shelters open.

The money comes from Oregon Housing and Community Services.

It’s used towards multiple improvements, including increasing the number of shelter beds, extending operating hours and funding shelter staff.

$100,000 is going to Coos and Curry Counties through Oregon Coast Community Action.

$75,000 is going to U-Can for Josephine and Douglas Counties.

$27,000 is going to Klamath and Lake Community Action Services.

