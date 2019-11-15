Home
Medford Police warn about porch pirates

MEDFORD, Ore. — As the holiday season ramps up, the Medford Police Department wants to give you some tips to keep your deliveries safe from porch pirates.

To prevent the theft of packages Lieutenant Mike Budreau suggests getting your packages delivered to the retailer where you can do in-store pick-up.

However, if you prefer getting packages delivered to your doorstep, Budreau recommends video surveillance such as “Ring” to scare off thieves.

“That’s creating a deterrent to this behavior in general. We see that enough people have these and the thieves really don’t know who has them and who doesn’t, so we believe it’s contributing to a decline in this activity because it’s just too risky,” said Budreau.

Budreau says 90 reports of stolen packages have been reported in Medford this year.

