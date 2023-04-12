Jackson County D.A. talks staffing shortages during budget meeting

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County officials met Tuesday to discuss the proposed budget of $611 million for the next fiscal year.

During the meeting, District Attorney Beth Heckert made her presentation. One item she focused on was the significant staffing issues her department is facing.

“We are down five lawyers at this moment. The reality is that law school attendance is down, and I don’t think as many people are coming out of law school wanting to be a prosecutor, and the same is true for defense also, they are not coming out of law school wanting to be defense attorneys either.”

Heckert said her department is trying new ways of reaching new hires, like working with a recruiting firm to try and reach practicing attorneys from around Oregon and out of state.

The budget committee is expected to vote on the new budget in June.

