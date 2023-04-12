Honor Flights takes 28 veterans to Washington D.C.

MEDFORD, Ore. – Honor Flights are taking 28 veterans from Oregon to Washington D.C. to visit the veteran memorials honoring their service.

Honor Flights is an organization that aims to take veterans to D.C. where they can see the works that honor their service.

This Thursday 28 Korean and Vietnam war veterans will go on a tour visiting memorials and museums all over Washington D.C. for two days.

“We need to let our veterans know, of all ages know that they are appreciated. So this is one tiny little payback that we can give them for their years of service and sacrifice,” said Gail Yakopapz, Treasurer for Honor Flights.

Yakopapz said they’ll be returning to Medford on Sunday around noon. She invited members of the community to stop by the airport to welcome them home.

Honor Flights is run mostly off of donations. If you want to contribute, you can do so here.

