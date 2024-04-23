Jackson County DA speaks out after order to disqualify judge is rescinded

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County District Attorney, Beth Heckert is speaking out after an order to disqualify Judge David Orr has been rescinded.

According to a press release from Heckert’s office, she originally delivered a letter motioning to disqualify Judge Orr to Judge Lorenao Mejia back in July 2021. At that time, Heckert asked for Judge Orr to be disqualified from “hearing all matters” to which her office was a party.

“Moving to disqualify a judge is not something I take lightly and this is the only time I have done so in my 36 years of service,” Heckert wrote.

Heckert went on to say that Judge Orr made no objection to her motion and as of July 28, 2021, Judge Mejia signed the order to disqualify.

Fast forward to the 2023 legislature, during which Heckert says the law under SB 807 governing the procedure for disqualifying a judge in any type of case was changed. That new law went into effect on January 1, 2024. Heckert also says there was nothing in the legislature that would indicate SB 807 would be applied retroactively.

In October of 2023, Heckert learned that Judge Bloom was considering vacating the order to disqualify Judge Orr. She says after several conversations between herself and Judge Bloom, he had decided not to vacate the order.

However during some of those conversations, Heckert says she told Judge Bloom she felt nothing had occurred that would lead her to believe anything would be different with Judge Orr in the future. She also said she told Judge Bloom, “this feels very politically motivated. He acknowledged that it was politically motivated knowing that Judge Orr was possibly facing a contested election where the disqualification could be an issue. He also assured me that if he vacated the Order he had no intention of moving Judge Orr to the criminal docket.”

On April 17, 2024 Heckert says she learned that Judge Bloom had in fact “rescinded the prior recusal Order,” citing SB 807. She also says at that time she learned from another judge, that Judge Bloom had vacated the order to support Judge Orr.

Once receiving a copy of the order rescinding the disqualification order, Heckert found it had been legally back dated to April 16 and thus made it apply retroactively. The same date Judge Orr had reportedly told an RV Times reporter that it had already been vacated.

Heckert says, “I believe the Order was vacated by Judge Bloom for political reasons at the request of Judge Orr. This action was taken 34 days before the Primary Election. I was aware that the RV Times had requested that the candidates in contested races answer some questions. The answers to those questions were due to RV Times on April 19, 2024. The timing of the Order rescinding the Disqualification Order coincides with Election events.”

She also indicates that she believes if Judge Bloom had indeed been motivated by a change in the law, he would have vacated the order to disqualify Judge Orr back in January, when it went into effect.

Heckert says she will be filing a complaint with the Commission regarding Judge Orr and Judge Bloom.

NBC5 is working to contact both Judge Orr and Judge Bloom.

Read DA Beth Heckert’s full letter here.

