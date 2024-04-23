A 71-year-old man is dead after a fire at his Medford residence

MEDFORD, Ore. – A 71-year-old man is dead after the building he was living in caught fire Monday night.

According to Medford Police, the fire broke out in a two-story garage in the 2300 block of Howard Avenue. The building had a living space upstairs occupied by Don Tersieff.

Upon arrival, first responders say a vehicle parked in front of the garage as well as the entire garage door were engulfed in flames. Nearby residents were immediately evacuated by MPD officers.

Firefighters say the building was permitted as a garage back in 2005, but according to city records, more recent modifications did not have updated permits or approvals. Additionally there was only one access point which made it difficult for firefighters to gain entry.

A variety of other factors, including surrounding vehicles, nearby structures, and a large amount of stored materials, contributed to the fire’s intensity and impacted fire crews access. Officials also say there were no working smoke alarms inside the building.

The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation.

