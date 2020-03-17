Jackson County Jail prepares for coronavirus

Jackson County Jail is taking precautions in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the faculty.
Lt. Josh Aldrich from the jail command says in addition to increasing their cleaning routine they are also informing inmates how to keep good hygiene.
Over the weekend the jail cancelled personal visits. Whether visits will be allowed this coming weekend is unknown. That decision will be made on a week by week basis.
The jail says no inmates have symptoms, if some do, they will get their own cell.
Lt. Josh Aldrich says the jail will update any new protocol on their social media pages.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]