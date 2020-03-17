Home
Jackson County Jail prepares for coronavirus

Jackson County Jail is taking precautions in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the faculty.

Lt. Josh Aldrich from the jail command says in addition to increasing their cleaning routine they are also informing inmates how to keep good hygiene.

Over the weekend the jail cancelled personal visits. Whether visits will be allowed this coming weekend is unknown. That decision will be made on a week by week basis.

The jail says no inmates have symptoms, if some do, they will get their own cell.

Lt. Josh Aldrich says the jail will update any new protocol on their social media pages.

