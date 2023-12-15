Jackson County SAR member named Search and Rescue Volunteer of the Year

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- A Jackson County Search and Rescue member is named Oregon State Sheriff SAR Volunteer of the Year.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Facebook, Scott Rayburn is being recognized for outstanding professional achievement and accomplishment. Rayburn has been on 161 missions since he joined the team in 2017, accumulating 2,800 mission hours. The post says he has gone above and beyond by attending ground search management trainings, obtaining medical training for wilderness first aid and wilderness first response, and serving as Vice President on the SAR Executive Board for two years. The post praised Rayburn for being an outstanding team leader and search manager, writing Rayburn exhibited “strong leadership skills and unparalleled attention to detail”. The Sheriff’s office says the honor is well deserved.

