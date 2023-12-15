Rogue Valley Holiday Activities

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – This Saturday, December 16, Applegate has all the festive cheer. It’s the McKee Bridge Historical Society’s fifth annual Christmas on a Covered Bridge. The 106-year old bridge will be all dressed up in holiday lights and greenery. Visitors also get free cocoa cider and coffee. Plus there’s a mega bake sale with holiday delicacies vendors and Santa’s plus Mrs. Claus. Money earned will go toward the Historical Society’s scholarship fund. Christmas on a Covered Bridge runs from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday.

The Southern Oregon Historical Society is creating a winter wonderland at Handley Farm and wants you to check it out. The farm in Central Point is all lit up with 20,000 holiday lights. You can enjoy a walking tour under the magical glow for free. The event is going on Friday (December 15) and Saturday (December 16) from 5:00 PM to 9:00.

And here’s one more chance to stock up on gifts locally for all you last-minute shoppers. The Lithia Artisans are holding a Holiday Market at the Medford Armory on Friday (December 15) through Saturday (December 16). 60 regional artists will be selling their wares.

