Jackson County Sheriff’s Office provides safety tips around ski season

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has some safety tips for anybody getting ready to hit the slopes as the 2019-2020 ski season has officially begun!
Whether you’re going back country skiing or hitting the slopes of Mount Ashland, Search and Rescue wants to make sure you do it safe.
“The first thing is to have a plan. Whoever is gonna call me at midnight when you don’t return home, have them know where you’re going, what you’re intended route is,” said Jackson County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Shawn Richards.
4 people went missing near Mount Ashland last year.
Richards says it’s crucial you know the area you’re going, especially if you’re going back country skiing.
“Educate yourself about the area that you’re going to. Go by the BLM office, get a map of the area,” he added.
Let family or friends know when and where you’re going.
Always pack emergency food and drink in a backpack or your jacket, and if you can, carry matches.
Being prepared with the proper clothing can make all the difference.
“Things like layering your clothing to where, you know, as it gets hot and cold or warmer out to freezing cold, you can layer up or layer down,” Richards said.
