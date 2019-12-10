Murder trial for local author set to begin in May

MEDFORD, Ore. – Nearly four years after shooting and killing her uncle a trial date has been set for a local author and actress accused of murder.
Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed, who goes by the pen name Tucker Reed, will go to trial this spring.
Her work has appeared in multiple national publications. Recently, Moore-Reed also starred in an independent film called “From the Dark” where she plays a character who kills someone.
Moore-Reed was initially charged with two counts of manslaughter by a grand jury for shooting and killing her uncle, Shane Patrick Moore, in July of 2016 in the Applegate Valley.
But months later, a grand jury added a murder charge after investigators found a video recording on reed’s cell phone which ended with reed pulling the trigger.
In January of 2019, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Lisa Greif said, “Mr. Moore was barely in the door before he was shot and he was shot in the chest at pretty close range.”
Moore-Reed’s mother told NBC5 News shortly after the shooting that her brother threatened to kill her and was physically assaulting her when he was shot.
Moore-Reed has been denied bail and, according to court records, she’s had 12 different attorneys represent her in the case.
On December 9, 2019, her trial was scheduled for May.