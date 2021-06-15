Jacksonville businesses react to Britt Festival announcement of return

Debbie Herrick, store manager at the Cotton Broker said, “It was very difficult to get through, but we did. Like everyone else in Jacksonville. Herrick has worked at the cotton broker for only a couple of years, but she says the effects of the pandemic were felt throughout the town.
“In a pandemic year, you have to cancel a lot of your orders. You didn’t have the customers.”
But with Jacksonville’s largest attraction, the Britt Festival holding concerts in august, she says business will be on the up and up.
“Britt festival, and Shakespeare have a very big impact on us. Yeah, we’re very excited. We’re ready.”
She says the Britt Festival is a major supplier of customers to local businesses like hers. She expects a massive difference from last year, but she says the store still isn’t operating back to what she would call normal
“Were excited to have people back in town. Going to restaurants, shopping and just enjoying Jacksonville.”
Britt will announce more concerts during the next month. It’s series of announcements Monday begin with Gladys Knight performing on august 3rd.
