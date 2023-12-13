JACKSONVILLE, Ore.- The Jacksonville Police Department is increasing hiring efforts after a potential contract with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office fell through.

Jacksonville PD currently has an agreement with the Sheriff’s department, but it only involves deputies volunteering to patrol the street overnight. JPD says its unreliable as a result, so they need more overnight help. According to Jacksonville’s Chief of Police, their department is similar to many others that have a hard time hiring because they’re competing with larger agencies.

“I think Seattle offers a $50,000 hiring bonus for new officers,” Jacksonville’s Chief of Police David Towe, “so it’s just a shortage across the country. We are not alone here”.

Chief Towe told NBC5 they have already hired one officer and interviewed seven more candidates last week. They’re hoping to have six officers as soon as possible.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.