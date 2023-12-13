Jacksonville Police Department is increasing hiring efforts

Posted by Lauren Pretto December 12, 2023

 

JACKSONVILLE, Ore.- The Jacksonville Police Department is increasing hiring efforts after a potential contract with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office fell through.

Jacksonville PD currently has an agreement with the Sheriff’s department, but it only involves deputies volunteering to patrol the street overnight. JPD says its unreliable as a result, so they need more overnight help. According to Jacksonville’s Chief of Police, their department is similar to many others that have a hard time hiring because they’re competing with larger agencies.

“I think Seattle offers a $50,000 hiring bonus for new officers,” Jacksonville’s Chief of Police David Towe, “so it’s just a shortage across the country. We are not alone here”.

Chief Towe told NBC5 they have already hired one officer and interviewed seven more candidates last week. They’re hoping to have six officers as soon as possible.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Skip to content