Man found dead outside Coos Bay business with gunshot wound, police say

COOS BAY, Ore. – The Coos Bay Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead outside a business on Ocean Boulevard in Coos Bay Tuesday morning.

According to police, 911 received a call around 6:30 a.m. that a man had been found dead with a gunshot wound. The body was found near Umpqua Dairy.

Police responded to the area and discovered the dead body. They began an initial investigation and activated the Coos County Major Crimes Team to help.

Police say it is early into the investigation and investigators are canvassing the surrounding neighborhood to get more information.

The victim has not yet been identified. A suspect has also not been identified.

Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no perceived threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be made when more information is available.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.