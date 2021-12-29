JaCo commissioners extend COVID-19 state of emergency

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Tuesday Jackson County commissioners took action on the county state of emergency for Covid.

The Jackson County Emergency Declaration was set to expire this month, now it’s getting extended. It’s separate from the state’s emergency declaration. It allows commissioners to be able to respond to resource needs due to covid.

Commissioner Colleen Roberts voted against the extension. Commissioners Rick Dyer and Dave Dotterer voted for it.

“It allows our public health department to do things like contact tracing, case investigation, all the functions they are required to undertake with Covid cases, and like I say to request resources for our hospitals if they become overwhelmed,” says Commissioner Dyer.

The extension will go until the end of March.