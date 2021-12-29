JaCo commissioners extend COVID-19 state of emergency

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King December 28, 2021

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Tuesday Jackson County commissioners took action on the county state of emergency for Covid.

The Jackson County Emergency Declaration was set to expire this month, now it’s getting extended. It’s separate from the state’s emergency declaration. It allows commissioners to be able to respond to resource needs due to covid.

Commissioner Colleen Roberts voted against the extension. Commissioners Rick Dyer and Dave Dotterer voted for it.

“It allows our public health department to do things like contact tracing, case investigation, all the functions they are required to undertake with Covid cases, and like I say to request resources for our hospitals if they become overwhelmed,” says Commissioner Dyer.

The extension will go until the end of March.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.