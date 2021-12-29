Public health believes Omicron is in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Jackson County Public Health says it has reason to believe Omicron is in our community now. Public health says this doesn’t come as a surprise considering how contagious Omicron is.

In the coming weeks, it expects Omicron will be the primary variant throughout Oregon. Public health says Jackson County is trending upwards in terms of cases and hospitalizations.

Dr. Jim Shames says the issues moving forward are testing capacity, vaccine capacity, and if hospitals can handle another surge in cases.

“We have some preliminary results from tests that suggest that a significant number of the tests we’re running may turn out to be Omicron positive,” said Dr. Shames.

Dr. Shames says there is some good news. It looks like Omicron will produce a milder disease than Delta, especially in those who are vaccinated.

Dr. Shames says if you feel sick, it is a good idea to get tested to be sure.