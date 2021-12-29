Pacific Power stays busy with winter weather

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King December 28, 2021

SOUTHERN OREGON, —The winter weather, continues to cause problems for many in southern Oregon.

Pacific Power says as of Tuesday afternoon, around 1300 customers in Douglas, Jackson, and Josephine counties are experiencing outages. It says it has around 300 people on the ground working to get service restored. It hopes to have power back to most customers by the end of Tuesday evening.

“We will continue to work and get service restored to these customers until the last light is on,” said Pacific Power spokesperson, Drew Hanson.

Pacific Power says to stay away from any downed power lines.

To report an outage call 1-877-508-5088.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.