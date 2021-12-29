Pacific Power stays busy with winter weather

SOUTHERN OREGON, —The winter weather, continues to cause problems for many in southern Oregon.

Pacific Power says as of Tuesday afternoon, around 1300 customers in Douglas, Jackson, and Josephine counties are experiencing outages. It says it has around 300 people on the ground working to get service restored. It hopes to have power back to most customers by the end of Tuesday evening.

“We will continue to work and get service restored to these customers until the last light is on,” said Pacific Power spokesperson, Drew Hanson.

Pacific Power says to stay away from any downed power lines.

To report an outage call 1-877-508-5088.