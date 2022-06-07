JCSO continues search for missing Ashland man

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 6, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore. —All eyes are on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tonight, as it searches for a missing Ashland man. He was last seen a week ago Monday, on South Valley View Road in Ashland.

26-year-old Harold Marcrum of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been missing since last Monday.   The sheriff’s office says he told his brother he was going for a walk on the greenway, but never returned. Police say Marcrum left his wallet and cell phone but took his computer.

He’s described as six-foot and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds.  Marcrum has blue eyes and blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and shoes.  Search and Rescue has been out looking for him since Friday. The team has utilized several different resources to find him. That includes ground searchers, a bicycle team, K9s, and aviation assets.

We’re told they searched his home Monday, but have no leads from it.

“Our biggest concern is where is he? You know we want to find him and get him home, and we just continue to search and work leads as they come in,” said Sgt. Shawn Richards with Jackson County SAR.

Sgt. Richards added that he’s been in the Rogue Valley for a few years, so should know the area. He says that the area is typically busy with people walking and biking, so his team has been making contact with everyone nearby. Richards says the search will continue.

He asks that you contact the sheriff’s office if you have information.  Any information could be helpful, to their efforts.

